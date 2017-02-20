Attitude towards LGBT+ travellers can be very different around the world. While some countries organise multiple prides all over the country, same-sex marriage & adoption are legal, and being queer is overall not so bad there, in others you can get imprisoned or even stoned to death for being who you are. It might sound weird to you – especially if you grew up in a more tolerant environment- but keep in mind that we only have your best interest in mind. Continue reading guide: LGBT+ travel