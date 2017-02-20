guide: LGBT+ travel
Attitude towards LGBT+ travellers can be very different around the world. While some countries organise multiple prides all over the country, same-sex marriage & adoption are legal, and being queer is overall not so bad there, in others you can get imprisoned or even stoned to death for being who you are. It might sound weird to you – especially if you grew up in a more tolerant environment- but keep in mind that we only have your best interest in mind. Continue reading guide: LGBT+ travel
Brussels & Antwerp: cities infested with zombies
For our first visit in Belgium we have chosen its capital – Brussels- for obvious reasons. Usually if you can only pick one city from a country -the capital is the way to go. We added Antwerp as well, because there was an Antwep Pride organised there at the time and it turned out to be a great decision! Antwerp, although smaller and less famous, made a bigger impact on us: it was definitely less boring. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves- let’s start from the beginning. Continue reading Brussels & Antwerp: cities infested with zombies
Amsterdam Pride: Canal Parade
As you probably know, we visited a lot of various Prides across the Europe. We also had this amazing opportunity to be in Amsterdam during its Pride Week- And not only Pride Week; It was the time of the Europride! We got to party with the locals there and experience a completely different Pride event that you can’t attend anywhere else. Continue reading Amsterdam Pride: Canal Parade
Amsterdam: the city of love and pride
After Laura joined Aleks and Dominika in Cologne, we decided to go Amsterdam which happened to be one of the coolest cities we’ve visited during our trip. We’ve always dreamt about going there and we had the best timing ever: we could experience the city and at the same time, enjoy the Europride which was held at the time right there, in the capital of the Netherlands. Continue reading Amsterdam: the city of love and pride
year summary: 2016
Well, the 2016 has finally come to an end. It’s now the time when everyone is summing it up and you can read their “bests” and “reviews” everywhere. We thought we could join in, since it’s a nice and fun idea to reminiscence a bit about our previous adventures. Here are some of our highlights and personal favourites from this year. You can read about our best memories, see some numbers and check out our blog review! Continue reading year summary: 2016
Metz & Frankfurt: the worst night and a change of plans
On our way from Switzerland back to Germany we decided to take a break in a small city in France called Metz. The road was a long, and the city seemed and looked cool; that is how we ended up there for two nights. In this post you can read how our plans changed completely and about our first very bad night. Those days were very stressful, yet we still enjoyed the trip. Continue reading Metz & Frankfurt: the worst night and a change of plans