Editors’ pick and info for new followers!

Two days ago we were living our lives normally as always, with just one small exception: our phones wouldn’t stop vibrating. We checked our notifications and we saw few new follows which made us really happy, we put our phones down but notifications were still popping up. Constant new follows, comments and likes made us feel like something was off. After an hour or two of confusion we found out that:
WE GOT CHOSEN FOR EDITORS’ PICK ON THE WORDPRESS’ DISCOVER IN THE DIVERSITY CATEGORY.
This news made us very happy as we got a lot of positive feedback from people reading our blog and we felt amazing that someone thought that our blog is so good that it was shared with a bigger audience. Our hard work felt like it was worth something and we are happy that we can inspire even more people now!
So now we want to thank everyone that decided that we are worth clicking that follow button.
For those who are interested in following us on different platforms we recommend you to like us on:
THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN! ❤