Copenhagen Pride: Poor Gay’s Pride of choice

Since we were still very much interested in attending queer events during our trip (honestly, we could never get tired of gayness!) we had one more of them to go to. Copenhagen Pride was next on our list and it turned out to be the best parade of our entire Eurotrip last year!
Denmark is well-known for its positive attitude towards LGBT+ people. It was the very first country in the world to recognise registered partnerships between same-sex couples (and did it all the way back in 1989)! Later, in 2010 same-sex couples were allowed to adopt children and in 2012 same-sex marriage became legal.
Since gay marriage is still not legal in many countries, Denmark became a very popular destination for same-sex couples from all over the world to get married in! Nowadays, a third of all marriages that became official in Copenhagen is actually non-Danish. Some of our friends got hitched in Copenhagen’s Town Hall actually, and we plan to do the same in the future, since doing it in our home country, Poland, is unfortunately out of the question (it’s still very much illegal here).
But let’s get back on track- the Pride! First pride in Copenhagen was organised in 1996, when the capital of Denmark was the European Capital of Culture and hosted Europride. Since then, it had been held annually every June and now every August. Fun fact: from 1998 to 2004 this event was called Mermaid Pride instead of Copenhagen Pride! How cool is that?
Copenhagen Pride lasts for 6 days during which the City Hall Square, which is in the very center of the city, becomes Pride Square. You can enjoy various events there, like concerts, lectures or workshops; you can also take pictures, have glittery make-up done, buy gadgets or drinks and just enjoy yourself among other queers. It’s an amazing place with great atmosphere and since it’s right in the middle of the city center, it’s impossible to miss.
We’ve spent some nice time there and had picture of us kissing taken for a project, put on some make-up, spoke with some amazing people and just generally had fun. And it was a great place to collect bottles and cans in exchange for money (which is a good idea if you need some money, like we said in our post about Copenhagen).
Saturday was the time of the grand finale of the entire Pride Week – the Pride Parade. It went through the city center and ended in the Pride Square with an after party. As usual, it was super colorful, rainbowish, glittery and fun! People danced on the streets, sang and had fun! Prides are definitely the happiest events we’ve ever seen, and Copenhagen Pride is no exception!
Like we mentioned before, it was definitely our favourite Pride of the entire Eurotrip. Why was it so good? It was big but didn’t seem as commercialised as, for example, the one in Berlin – Christopher’s Street Day. There were so many people of different races, genders or orientations, and there weren’t many huge trucks advertising various big companies. Most of the platforms belonged to smaller organisations, city-based companies or services.
Our favourite platform was the one made by the Theatre! It was one of the biggest ones, with actors dressed in quirky costumes and props decorating every inch of it, and it was playing the best music you could find there! Actors were singing along, dancing and encouraging people around to have fun with them. An incredible thing happened when Bohemian Rapsody came on- EVERYONE (us included!) started singing together!
Beside that, what really struck us were all those public services that also took part in the event. You could find firefighters or even medical service with an ambulance taking part in the parade and having fun.
After we took the picture with the military that you can see above, one of the servicemen walked up to us and asked why were we taking a picture with them and not with someone else; what made them so special that we wanted a picture with them of all people. We told him that in Poland, our home country, military services are very homo- and transphobic and it is very difficult to be out of the closet and serve in the army, living in a constant the risk of being threatened and ridiculed. He was shocked! He told us that in Denmark it’s totally acceptable and no-one has any problem with that. They can proudly march during Pride and can be openly gay without fear. LGBT+ people in the army are just as respected as any others. We can only hope that one day this will also be the case in our home country!
We are definitely going to remember Copenhagen Pride for a looong time! We had an amazing time there and we recommend it to everybody. Hopefully, one day we will be able to attend it once more. We will most probably come back to the capital of Denmark anyway, to get married some day in the future!